*Malia Obama has once again drawn national attention for her Lollapalooza turn-up.

This time, the former first daughter was caught on video “dancing” to rock band The Killers on Friday night. And by “dancing,” we mean writhing around face down in the grass and banging her fists on the ground.

Barack’s oldest daughter gave zero effs while letting loose with her friends at the annual festival in Chicago. According to reports, the group hung backstage for most of the set, but came out to the general area later to “dance.”

Watch below:

Last year, Malia was caught on video at Lollapalooza twerking on stage during Mac Miller’s set and appearing to smoke weed.