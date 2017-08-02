*New Yorkers, you gotta love ’em. Apparently they’ve seen it all before. It takes a lot to get their attention so just because a guy walked on the train with a big-ass peacock bird…you know the one: about 8-feet tall, beautiful colors, extremely long tail, don’t expect them to actually look up from what they’re doing.

…and that’s OK by the bird. He is awkwardly unfazed as well.

I mean, the only reason I know is because the sight certainly got the attention of one guy named Matt Chayes. He took a photo and tweeted…