*Marc Jacobs was accused of appropriating black culture last September after he sent white models down the runway of his spring 2017 show in pastel-colored dreadlocks.

At the time, Jacobs was defensive in his response to the backlash.

“All who cry ‘cultural appropriation’ or whatever nonsense about any race of skin color wearing their hair in a particular style or manner — funny how you don’t criticize women of color for straightening their hair,” he wrote on Instagram, adding that the dreads were inspired by the hot pink locks of his friend, producer Lana Wachowski, who is a white trans woman (pictured below). “I respect and am inspired by people and how they look. I don’t see color or race — I see people.”

Today, almost a year later, Jacobs appears to have softened his stance.

“It’s a very weird time,” Jacobs told InStyle for one of the September issue’s 5 cover profiles. “I feel disconnected, like I don’t see anything in this day other than the Internet as being a thing. I feel out of touch with what today really looks like.”

He continued, “What I learned from that whole thing, what caused me to pause after it died down a little bit, was that maybe I just don’t have the language for this, or maybe I’ve been insensitive because I operate so inside my little bubble of fashion.”