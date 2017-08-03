*Mariah Carey has revealed that she shared a bit of advice to her tour mate Lionel Richie, who is reportedly in talks to judge the rebooted “American Idol.”

“I would say, ‘don’t do it,’” Carey told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday. She was a member of the judging panel with nemesis Nicki Minaj for season 12 in 2013.

“No, I’m only kidding,” Mariah backtracked. “If he wants to do it, that’ll be great. I think he would be really good at it.”

She previously described her brief time on “Idol” as “boring and fake,” calling it “the worst experience of [her] life.”

Carey also said that the show’s set was “an unsafe work environment” due to her feud with Minaj, leading her to beef up her security.

“Yeah, they just were trying to foil me when I went on there,” Carey told ET of her time as a judge on the singing competition show. “So, you know, that’s the only reason why I say that [to Richie].”

Mimi also dissed the show during a 2015 Australian radio interview.

“I don’t think they had any intentions for us to have a good experience doing that show. Pitting two females against each other wasn’t cool,” the singer revealed. “It should’ve been about the contestants instead of about some nonexistent feud that turned into even more ridiculousness.”

Mariah and Lionel are currently headlining their All The Hits tour.

Meanwhile, Katy Perry has already been announced as a judge on the ABC reboot, and Carey gave her two thumbs up: “She’ll be good too,” she told ET.

