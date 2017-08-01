*Mariah Carey had some special guests join her on stage at the Hollywood Bowl Monday night (July 31).

Dem Babies – her 6-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Nick Cannon – made an appearance during mom’s performance of “Always Be My Baby,” and the mic was passed to Ms. Monroe to join in.

After a brief bout of shyness, the diva-in-training sang part of Mom’s chorus as her brother looked on.

Watch below:

The Hollywood Bowl gig is Mimi’s latest stop on her “All The Hits” tour with friend Lionel Richie .

The singer, 47, hit Maestros Steakhouse in Beverly Hills after the show, arriving hand-in-hand with her BF Bryan Tanaka, 34.

The pair were first linked in November of last year, shortly after she called off her engagement to Australian billionaire James Packer, and recently reunited in May after they briefly split in April.