*It seems that Mary J. Blige isn’t the only woman in Kendu Isaacs’ life who can’t stand him right now. His daughter Briana Isaacs wants you to know that her name is also on the shortlist, and she’s spilling the tea as to why.

As you know, Blige and Isaacs called it quits last year and a judge recently ordered her to PAY HIM $30K a month in temporary spousal support. Meanwhile, Briana is pointing out that her father HAD NOTHING prior to marrying Mary. Blige was an upgrade, who allowed her father to pretty much live like a king.

Briana says Mary changed her life too – for the better, as she’s STILL reaping the benefits of her dad being married to the Queen of R&B.

If it wasn’t for Mary, Briana would not have become a “celebrity” on this season of “Growing Up Hip Hop.” On the show, she’s described as “Mary J. Blige’s stepdaughter,” not as Kendu Isaacs’ child.

Briana made it clear on the July 28 episode that before her dad hooked up with Blige, she was “eating Kraft singles and drinking Kool-aid.”

That reveal came out during her conversation with Pepa’s (of Salt N’ Pepa) daughter and niece at the ‘I Love the 90’s Tour,’ which Salt N’ Pepa was performing at.

Briana shared with them that attending the 90’s concert brought back horrible memories of her ‘pre-Mary J. years,’ per ILOSM.

“It’s [the 90’s] a…difficult time for me, I was very alone…I don’t wanna feel like that again. And I think that listening to those songs brings up feelings that I don’t care for. […] I fuc**in’ HATED the 90’s! I was a latchkey kid. Before my dad met Mary J. Blige, I ate Kraft singles and drank Kool-Aid. The concert totally triggered some PTSD that I didn’t even know existed,” Briana said.

Meanwhile, as far as Mary J. Blige is concerned. The singer just celebrated the 25th anniversary of her debut album What’s The 411?. Check out her thoughts via Instagram:

