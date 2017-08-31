*As calls-to-action go, ‘Hurricane Harvey’ is giving people in our country an opportunity to step up. To put money where mouth is. To demonstrate what we’re truly made of and how we take care of each other when sh*t hits the fan.

Yes, it is at times like this that the world can see who is just talk, and who takes action.

Obviously many people not directly affected by this natural disaster are unable to give money, or even time; but it is so very heartwarming to witness those who do have the resources, a platform, having the compassion to use them in such a humanitarian way.

Over the past few days we have seen the compassion of many; including comedian Kevin Hart — who not only reached into his own pocket to donate funds to those impacted by Harvey, but called upon friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry to do the same.

He went even further and asked each of them to tag someone.

To me this shows real heart. It starts the ball rolling in a each one teach one kind of way. We’ve seen actions taken by numerous celebrities since then. Not to say they would not have without Hart’s challenge; they probably would have anyway, but let’s face it, in our society people are more prone to lend a hand if they see that someone else has. Even in devastating times.

So when I came across a video revealing other Harvey Heroes, and heard of Jim McIngvale, a gentle man and Houston retailer who owns a number of furniture stores that he converted into shelters for those displaced by Harvey, I wanted to share it with you.

People know him as “Mattress Mack,” and this disaster is not the first time he has come to the rescue. He is a well-known figure in the city who has a history of donating to charitable causes…without being asked.

Watch the incredible video showing the families being sheltered in Mattress Macks Gallery Furniture stores at EURThisNthat.