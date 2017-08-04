Here’s some good stuff for ya. One of Donald Trump’s most feared critics, California Congresswoman Maxine Waters stopped by “The View” this morning and before she left, church broke out!

Well, before that happened, she had what’s being described as a fiery roundtable discussion about White House leaks, impeaching Donald Trump, and more. Of course, why else would she be there? After all she is Maxine Waters.

Well, we’re glad you asked because Madame Waters was also surprised by singer Mykal Kilgore, the guy who’s responsible for the viral gospel version of Water’s “reclaiming my time” comments.

Check out the congresswoman being “set up” and surprised by Kilgore’s live appearance on the show while leading the audience in a festive ‘reclaiming my time’ sing-a-long.

WATCH: Gospel singer @mykalkilgore joins Rep. @MaxineWaters for a surprise rendition of her viral ‘Reclaiming My Time’ moment! pic.twitter.com/0m2QTprTuk — The View (@TheView) August 4, 2017

If you missed our initial report on the how the “Reclaiming My Time” remix came to be, here it is again:

*Rep. Maxine Waters has stirred the musical creativity of several musicians who were inspired by her steadfast response last week to Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin during a committee hearing.

When Mnuchin tried to talk around her question about Russian influence, the California congresswoman and ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee cut him off by repeating “reclaiming my time.”

She had to “reclaim her time” several times with Mnuchin, each time more sternly than the last:

Needless to say, the video went viral, which led to the inevitable birth of music mixes.

The biggest so far is a gospel take from NY-based musician and singer Mykal Kilgore, last seen in Broadway’s “Motown: The Musical.” He captioned his creation: “Our beloved “Auntie” Maxine Waters laid this sermon down so good that I had to sing about it! Whenever anybody tries to distract me or block me (even with praise or platitudes) I’m gonna have to let them know that I’m #ReclaimingMyTime!!!!!!! #acapella #soul #gospel #maximewaters”

