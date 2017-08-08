*Maya Rudolph will take on a lead role for Fox’s next live event.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum has signed on to star in “A Christmas Story” live musical production, it was announced Tuesday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

Rudolph will play Ralphie Parker’s mother in the telecast, with additional casting to be announced in the coming weeks.

Based on the short stories of Midwestern humorist Jean Shepherd, the musical is set in the 1940s, when all nine-year-old Ralphie wants for Christmas is a Red Ryder BB gun. The film follows Ralphie and his family’s various holiday-themed adventures, which include a terrible trip to visit the department store Santa, his younger brother’s disgusting eating habits (or lack thereof) and his dad’s infatuation with an obnoxious lamp made to look like a woman’s leg.

Released in 1983, “A Christmas Story” earned less than $20 million at the box office but went on to become a cult classic, playing in a 24-hour loop every Christmas on TBS and TNT for the past two decades. Spurred by the popularity of the film, A Christmas Story: The Musical debuted on Broadway in 2012 and went on to earn three Tony nominations.

Marc Platt, who executive produced Fox’s “Grease Live” in 2016, will serve in the same capacity on “A Christmas Story,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. He is joined by fellow exec producer Adam Siegel (the Broadway revival of The King and I), with Jonathan Tolins and Robert Cary (“Grease Live”) serving as co-exec producers and writers.

Oscar- and Tony-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul of “La La Land” and “Dear Evan Hansen” wrote the original music for A Christmas Story: The Musical and will compose several new songs for the event.

“A Christmas Story: The Musical” airs Dec. 17 on Fox.