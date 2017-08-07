*They’reeeee back! After an incredible May 10th performance at the storied Catalina Jazz Club (Catalina Bar & Grill) in Hollywood, bass player and vocalist, Michael Henderson, along with songstress Rena Scott, return for an encore performance on Wednesday, August 9 and Thursday, August 10.

If the upcoming shows are anything close to what the duo did in May, in front of a packed house, the audience can expect two electrifying nights of songs, music, and magic.

After all, Henderson and Scott are not just two artists doing a show devoid of history and connectivity. Both are native Detroiters and have known each other for 40-plus years. Their signature song is “Take Me I’m Yours,” which they recorded as a duet in 1978.

While Henderson has recorded and/or performed with some of the industry’s best female vocalists, inclusive of Aretha Franklin, Martha Reeves, Gladys Knight, Diana Ross, Phyllis Hyman, Jean Carne, the musical chemistry between Henderson and Scott is uncanny.

“Rena Scott is a very special singer,” said Henderson. “She can do anything as a vocalist. I remember back in Detroit, I had the track, ‘Take Me I’m Yours.’ I called Rena to come over to the famed United Sound Systems Recording Studio to record the song. Rena nailed the song in one take.”

Asked by EUR’s Lee Bailey to explain the magical one-night performance with Scott in May, Henderson said…

“In the 1970s, Rena and I had toured with Teddy Pendergrass, Nick and Valerie Simpson, Stephanie Mills and many others,” recalled Henderson. “That ended in the ‘80s. So when we performed at the Catalina Jazz Club in May, it had been over 25 years since we sang together. So the both of us wanted to make up for the all the years that we had not performed the song together. Plus, before that May performance it had been awhile since I had performed in L.A. So we both wanted to make it a special night.”

Check out video of Michael Henderson’s performance with guest star Ray Parker Jr. on guitar and Sylvester Rivers on piano from his and Rena Scott’s May, 2017 appearance at the Catalina Jazz Club:





Henderson, on his own, is well worth the price of admission. Before he was 20 years old, in the 1960s, Henderson was recording, performing and/or touring with the legendary likes of Stevie Wonder, “The Temptations,” “The Four Tops,” Marvin Gaye, “The Dramatics,” and even jazz icon Mile Davis. As a solo artist, Henderson recorded and added his unique vocalizations on such classic songs as, “You Are My Starship,” “Valentine Love” with Jean Carne, “We Both Need Each Other” with Phyllis Hyman, and many others.

Scott, like Henderson, began recording and touring with major acts as a teenager. She has opened and toured for such artists as “The Temptations,” “The Four Tops, Aretha Franklin, “The Crusaders,” just to name a few. She has charted on Billboard with such singles as “Super Lover,” “A Love Thang,” “Remember,” “Do That To Me One More Time.” Scott was inducted into the R&B Hall of Fame in 2016.

Henderson is excited about his encore performance with Scott.

“I’m really looking forward to coming back to Catalina Bar & Grill,” said Henderson.

“I love that place. And to come back and perform with Rena again, is so special. It’s going to be a great two nights. And you never know who else will come through to perform.”

So what happens when the two nights of magic at Catalina are in the music history books?

“We’ve been talking lately about doing another song or maybe even recording ‘Take Me I’m Yours’ live,” Rena Scott said. “But Michael came up with another idea that’s fabulous. I have some remixes out right now and he was like, ‘Maybe we can do some remixes of ‘Take Me I’m Yours?’ I went, ‘That’s a brilliant idea.’ So, we’re talking about that and a new song. We’ll see what he decides to do, because I’m ready.”

