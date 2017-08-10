*Mike Tyson is suing the Boxing Hall of Fame, claiming it’s ripping off his image and “Iron Mike” nickname to hawk T-shirts, energy drinks and other products.

According to the suit, filed in federal court Tuesday, the Boxing Hall of Fame in Nevada “has violated Mr. Tyson’s right of publicity and right to use and exploit the Mike Tyson and Iron Mike trademarks by using and exploiting Mr. Tyson’s name, likeness, and marks on apparel and other items it may offer for sale,” according to The Wrap.

The suit cites a number of T-shirts bearing Tyson’s image, some of which also feature the “Iron Mike” moniker The suit further alleges that the Hall “has also entered into agreements with other online vendors, including American Classics Apparel, Macy’s, and Urban Outfitters, to sell products that are purportedly ‘officially licensed’ and that bear Mr. Tyson’s name, likeness, and marks.” None of which has been OK’ed by the boxer, the suit says.

“Mr. Tyson has not authorized this use or exploitation of his name, likeness, or marks,” the complaint reads.

In addition to the clothing, the Hall is also accused of negotiating to sell other Tyson-themed products including energy bars, energy drinks, health-related products and gaming products.

“Mr. Tyson has suffered damages as a direct and proximate result of Defendants’ unauthorized use and exploitation of his name, likeness, and marks,” the lawsuit states.

The suit seeks unspecified damages.