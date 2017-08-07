Ministry to Host ‘Treasures of the Heart, A Woman’s Experience’

*The City of Praise Family Ministries will host the first annual “Treasures of the Heart, A Woman’s Experience”, August 9-13, 2017, at the City of Praise Family Ministries in Landover, Maryland.

“This Woman’s Experience is designed to unearth the vault of treasures submerged within the heart of every woman and propel them to a realm of fulfillment and power. Prepare to laugh, cry and find the joy which has evaded too many for too long. This ‘Experience’ will cause epic change for greatness,” says Pastor Ylawnda Peebles.

The purpose of this “Experience” is to reach out to hurting women, helping to bring empowerment, peace and understanding while opening their eyes to see themselves as God sees them. The cost ranges from $49 to $125. Interested participants can choose between the Basic Package, which includes access to the day experiences, the Gold Package, which includes access to the nightly experiences, and the Premium Package, which includes access to the day and nightly worship experiences along with VIP Seating, lunch on Friday and Saturday and a special comedy show.

Special Guest Speakers for “A Woman’s Experience” include:

Cicely Tyson, Tony Award Winning Actress

Yolanda Adams, Grammy Award Winning Gospel Singer

Judge Glenda Hatchett, Founding Partner of The Hatchett Firm, star of the former court show, “Judge Hatchett”

Tina Campbell, Grammy Award Winning Gospel Singer

Y’Anna Crawley, Winner of BET’s Sunday Best

Best Minister Danielle McLean, Liberty Christian Church

Pastor Dawn Harvey, Destiny International Christian Center

Pastor Jacqueline Duncan, In His Presence Praise & Worship Temple

Registration and workshop information, as well as nightly service details, are available online at www.cityofpraisechurch.com/womensconference or by calling (301) 333-0500.

About City of Praise Family Ministries

The ministry was founded in 1964 under the guidance of the Rev. James R. Peebles, Sr. and Apostle Betty P. Peebles. Jericho City of Praise became one of the largest mega churches in the nation with more than 15,000 members. The ministry is located at 8501 Jericho City Dr., Landover, Maryland.

The City of Praise Family Ministries is led by the anointed leaders, Bishop Joel Peebles and Pastor Ylawnda Peebles. The vision is to “Save Families, One Soul at a Time.” For more information please visit our website: www.CityOfPraiseChurch.com or call the City of Praise Family Ministries at (301) 333-0500.

source:

Brooke Hardy

[email protected]