*MSNBC is literally jumping for joy.

Anchor Joy-Ann Reid has been pulling in big numbers for the cable news channel with her weekend show “AM Joy” on weekend mornings.

According to Nielsen, the program tops CNN viewership in the same time slot for the fifth consecutive month. In July, her Saturday edition averaged 1.02 million viewers, versus CNN’s 778,000, and her Sunday edition averaged 880,000 viewers versus CNN’s 878,000.

Additionally, “AM Joy” has seen double-digit growth in the coveted 25-54 demographic, with 45 percent growth on Saturday and 74 percent growth on Sunday. By comparison, that same demographic has been down for both Fox and CNN in the same time period.

Overall, “AM Joy” earned a 53 percent growth for the Saturday edition and 72 percent for total viewers for the Sunday edition.

Politics isn’t the only subject matter covered by Reid on “AM Joy.” Below, the panel takes on R. Kelly’s sex cult allegations: