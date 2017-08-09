“Power” actress Naturi Naughton has teamed up with AJ Crimson Beauty as the first ever brand ambassador.

The cosmetics company is expanding with an all new lip gloss line, catered to all you fabulous women in this world, called Celebrate You.

The company teamed with the former 3LW member, singer and new mom to help present a three-piece lip gloss collection composed of bold colors created for confident and daring women.

“I have always been a fan of Naturi from her singing debut as one-third of the widely known R&B trio, 3LW, to her outstanding portrayal as Lil’ Kim in the Notorious B.I.G. biopic, Notorious, and more recently her role as Tasha on the Starz drama, Power,” said AJ Crimson, CEO & Founder of AJ Crimson Beauty.

“Naturi is a phenomenal talent that embodies the message we stand for as a brand – to uplift and celebrate women of all ethnicities while encouraging them to embrace their unique beauty and realize their boundless potential.”

Of the partnership, Naturi said, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with AJ Crimson on this signature lip gloss collection. I think it’s so important – especially now that I have a little girl of my own – to remind women to celebrate themselves in all their many hues and shades.”

Continuing, “As a child and even during my time as a professional singer people, mocked my complexion, lips, and so much more. It weighed me down, but I’m glad we’re living in a time when we can make sure all girls know how beautiful they are and that they should be celebrated.”

As noted by the Singers Room, the collection, available in three shades (“She’s Everything,” “Ooh…I’m Cute” and “Power Play”) and priced at $22 each, will be available at AJ Crimson Boutique (LA), ajcrimson.com, and other fine retailers beginning August 17.