Zach Randolph #50 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts after making a shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of a 103-100 Oklahoma City Thunder victory at FedExForum on April 5, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee.

*Sacramento Kings star Zach Randolph was arrested Wednesday night on a felony charge of marijuana possession with intent to sell by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, according to police reports.

The arrest was part of an incident that damaged five LAPD vehicles and one sheriff’s vehicle, according to ABC7 in Los Angeles.

LAPD officials said the officers were on routine patrol when they came upon a group blocking the street, drinking alcohol, smoking weed and playing loud music. The cops reportedly tried to disperse the crowd, but the disturbance escalated.

According to the police report, Randolph was arrested at 11 p.m. PT and booked at 4:23 a.m. Thursday. Bail was set at $20,000.

Another man, an ex-con, was arrested for possession of a gun, according to the police report.

Randolph, 36, averaged 14.1 points and 8.2 points for the Memphis Grizzlies last season. The 6-foot-9 free agent signed a two-year, $24 million deal with the Kings in July.





