Over the weekend there were reports of NeNe Leakes‘ husband, Gregg Leakes, being hospitalized during the taping of the upcoming season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

The report originally came via RadarOnline which quoted an “inside” source saying the Gregg Leakes suffered a stroke and that the NeNe’s husband’s health wasn’t all that good.

Additionally, it was stated that Gregg was ordered to remain on bed rest due to his age, family history and heavy work load. The report also said the incident would be part of the story line for the show’s 10th season.

Now, NeNe Leakes has taken to social media to respond to the report. She does admit that Gregg did have a medical emergency on set, but she says the reports of a stroke are straight bogus.

“We’ve gotten tons of text messages, calls and emails from concern family & friends because these lying ass people don’t take family in consideration when they Print bullsh*t!,” NeNe wrote on Instagram. “NO Gregg has NEVER suffered a Stroke before! YES Gregg did get sick during filming. He drove his self to the ER. I wasn’t even with him! See this is when I need people to put their thinking caps on (1)Gregg suffers a stroke (2)His doctors put him on bed rest (3)yet he’s at a party on Saturday night😳🤣😂 let’s just keep Gregg’s health and mine too in prayer hunni.”



OK, need a receipt that Gregg is OK? Just one day after reports of his hospital scare, he and NeNe were on the scene for Todd Tucker’s birthday party, where the entire RHOA cast was also in attendance. This backs up NeNe’s claim that the bed rest story was not factual.



(SWIPE LEFT) We stepped out last nite and celebrated @todd167 Bday! @kandi @greggleakes #lifeoftheleakes #reallove #blacklovewins A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Aug 5, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

Still, on the subject of Gregg’s health, NeNe spoke with Bravo and confirmed that Gregg is indeed dealing with some health issues, but she would not be specific.

“My husband Gregg, as you guys know, he’s my everything. We’ve been together for 20 years. We’re dealing with a little bit of a health issue right now.” She went on, “But prayers are going up, and fingers are crossed. And he’s gonna be just fine.”