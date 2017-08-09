New Book Alert: Judge Mablean ‘Look Deep Before You Leap’

*Healthy relationships require realistic evaluation. Whether you’re evaluating a relationship with a lover, a family member, a friendship or a professional connection, this book will increase your awareness of red flags. It will challenge you to face the flags you have chosen to ignore.

In these pages are sixty scenarios culled from the judge’s decades of experience advising clients and families. She gives the reader the gift of her extensive training as a lawyer, mediator and television judge coupled with her personal life experiences.

After reading this book, you’ll have the information you need to make a practical choice, one that could save you from the unnecessary hardships of divorce, or the pains, disappointment, aggravation, and bitterness of staying in a relationship long past its due date.

About Judge Mablean:

For almost forty years, Judge Mablean Ephriam has brought a wealth of legal and sensible knowledge to courtrooms nationwide. In 2014, she returned to the bench in living rooms nationwide with her television show, “Justice with Judge Mablean.” (An Entertainment Studios Production).

Dispensing her now familiar brand of justice with her no-nonsense, straight-talk demeanor and sense of humor, “Justice with Judge Mablean” airs in broadcast syndication Monday thru Friday in all major US media markets and in Canada, South Africa, and Australia, covering a range of real life issues and with real legal solutions.

Since Divorce Court, in addition to speaking, she has focused her time and energy working on the mission of her non-profit which is to build stronger families, educate minds, increase economic power among disadvantaged and lower economic persons and thus create better communities.

Mablean Deloris Ephriam, Esq. (born April 23, 1949) is a former Los Angeles prosecuting attorney. She is best known as the adjudicator of the courtroom series Divorce Court for 7 seasons from the 1999-00 season through the 2005-06 season. She was replaced by Lynn Toler in the show’s 2006-07 season. Ephriam is also known for her judge roles in Tyler Perry‘s Madea films.

Ephriam returned to television in fall 2014 with a new courtroom series titled after her, Justice with Judge Mablean. The series, produced by Entertainment Studios, is airing on the Justice Central cable channel and syndicated on various stations. It is the fifth courtroom series from Entertainment Studios. Her daughter is writer/director/producer Tajamika Paxton.

