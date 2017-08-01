*Nick Cannon has lined up yet another TV gig.

Months after quitting NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” the entertainer has been tapped to host “Lip Sync Battle Shorties,” Nickelodeon’s kiddie version of Spike’s LL Cool J-hosted “Lip Sync Battle,” reports Variety.

The network aired a “Lip Sync Battle Shorties” special back in December 2016, drawing over 2 million viewers in delayed viewing. To date, the special has brought in more than 20 million views on the network’s YouTube channel.

Nickelodeon has also cast 14-year-old social media sensation JoJo Siwa to serve as Cannon’s Chrissy Teigen-like sidekick, providing commentary on each performance.

The 10-episode first season will feature real-life kids lip-syncing pop songs in celebration of their favorite artists. Each episode will also feature the Shorties Dance Crew, a 10-person backup crew that has mastered all styles of dance from break-dancing to ballroom. The episodes will each conclude with a special celebrity appearance and final performance from all the kids.

“I’m excited to host the first season of ‘Lip Sync Battle Shorties,’” said Cannon. “It’s always a pleasure to work with my family at Nickelodeon. It’s going to be a lot of fun watching the kids lip-sync their favorite songs and perform like their favorites artists.”

The series is set to premiere in 2018, and later this year, Nickelodeon will air Halloween and holiday specials.

Check out video from the 2016 “Lip Sync Shorties” special below: