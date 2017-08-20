

*When Nicki Minaj posted yet another cakey selfie over the weekend, a horny pastor couldn’t resist taking to social media to express how he would like to eat her booty like groceries.

According to Complex, William Henry Dewberry III, whose Facebook page lists him as an Elder at the Church of God in Christ in Memphis, Tennessee — a self-described “God Fearing Man & Pastor” — appears to be the man at the center of this Minaj #bootygate drama.

But now that he’s been identified, the pastor and his social media profile are raising a few eyebrows, and he’s denying posting such perversion.

As Complex notes:

“But there are quite a few holes in this story. For one, the church he has listed as his professional home is not even remotely close to where he keeps his actual home. His location on Facebook (in addition to recent photos) places him in Columbus, Georgia, which is a six-plus hour drive from the Church of God in Christ. Perhaps Dewberry just hasn’t updated where he sets up shop yet—and he has moved around a bit due to work with the U.S. Army—but it’s a red flag all the same.”

“There’s also a recent post from the “dewberry_2017” account that does not look at all pastor-like, with the page going on an extended, profanity-laced tirade directed at a woman on Facebook.”

“On his behalf, the real Dewberry is denying the profile in question belongs to him. In a post on his Facebook page, Dewberry asked his friends to report the account claiming to be him.”

“Saints, I need your help,” reads Dewberry’s post. “Somebody created a fake Instagram page under my name. I don’t know who did this. But, this needs to come down ASAP! May somebody report this IMMEDIATELY! I did not create this. I already have an Instagram page, and this one ain’t me!!!!”

This pastor wants to eat Nicki Minaj’s Ass 🙆 pic.twitter.com/bzG1VC0yVA — Kuti Ibukunoluwa ❤ (@therealibk) August 13, 2017

Complex also reports that “The account he claims is private, so it’s hard to verify, but at the very least has a different picture and is a separate entity from the account that told Nicki Minaj they were coming for her booty.”

“If “dewberry_2017” is an imposter, they’ve done a damn good job of keeping this act up. Someone has been cataloging photos of Dewberry and his loved ones from that account since January 2016, over a year-and-a-half prior to the comment being dropped on Minaj’s instagram. That’s a difficult act to keep up for that amount of time, and some of Dewberry’s own Facebook friends remained unconvinced that he was being duped.”

Do you believe the pastor?

