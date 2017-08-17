*We’ve just leaned of the hospitalization of Dick Gregory. The news about the 84-year-old legendary comedian/activist was posted on Facebook by his son, Christian Gregory.

Even though he wasn’t specific as to what his father is ailing from or where he is hospitalized, but here’s what Christian shared:

My father, Dick Gregory remains hospitalized with a serious but stable medical condition. His prognosis is excellent and he should be released within the next few days.

After feeling ill last Wednesday (August 9th), Mr. Gregory was taken to the hospital. He was evaluated, treated and released. Showing only minimal improvement we returned him to the hospital Saturday (August 12) he was evaluated and admitted. Balancing a fine line between privacy and his friends and fans (who are his extended family) right to know. We have and will always gladly and freely share this gift with the world.

When it comes to sickness and disease one’s age is highly significant. There is no such thing as a “simple” condition. In advanced age a simple cold or a simple infection could be catastrophic. At soon to be chronologically 85, my father’s true age far exceeds that. A life well-lived but heavily sacrificed, has definitively taken its toll.

Laughter is truly good medicine. I’ve watched my father for a lifetime heal the world. Today he is in need of your healing. We are truly grateful for the phenomenal care he has been receiving. My family and I remain thankful for all of the prayers, positive thoughts, messages and good energy.

Most appreciatively,

Christian Gregory

We should also add that because of his illness, Mr. Dick Gregory had to cancel his appearance at the San Jose Improv, according to Mercury News which also notes that he recently wrote a guest column on police brutality for Variety.

Let’s all say a prayer for Mr. Dick Gregory and his family. Add your well wishes below or on his Facebook page, HERE.