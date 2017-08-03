*We’ll have a reaction from the organization behind veteran rapper Kidd Creole, who was arrested for murder. But first, if you’re wondering about the official cause of rapper Prodigy‘s death in June, it’s being listed as an accidental choking.

After an investigation, the Clark County Medical Examiner made its determination of Prodigy’s death on June 20 in a Las Vegas hospital when it was reported that he choked on an egg.

The 42-year-old rapper, who was one half of Mobb Deep with Havoc, was in the hospital getting treatment for sickle cell anemia — which he’d battled his entire life, and had flared up immediately following a performance in severe Las Vegas heat.

Prodigy was born Albert Johnson in Hempstead, N.Y., on Nov. 2, 1974 to Fatima Johnson, who was a member of R&B group the Crystals. He formed Mobb Deep with Havoc in the early ’90s and the group released their debut, Juvenile Hell, in 1993. They achieved widespread acclaim with their second album, The Infamous, which is regarded as among the most seminal albums to emerge from the ’90s East Coast hip-hop scene.

A funeral service for Prodigy was held on June 29 at Frank E. Campbell Chapel in New York City with Havoc, LL Cool J, Ice T, 50 Cent, Questlove, Remy Ma and Fat Joe were among those in attendance.

Meanwhile, the HipHopMovement has released a statement to EURweb regarding the arrest of rapper Kidd Creole, who has been charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of a homeless man he thought was hitting on him in New York Tuesday night (08-02-17).

“It is with great sadness that we learned about the second-degree murder charges filed against Kidd Creole, formerly of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five. As many of you are aware, Kidd Creole (Nathaniel Glover) was arrested for the alleged fatal stabbing of John Jolly in New York City.. Our condolences go out to the victim’s family and our hearts and prayers go out to Kidd Creole and his family. We urge the community not to jump to any conclusions about the details of this incident and wait to hear the true facts, Anyone is innocent until proven guilty. As such, we stand by Kidd Creole in his time in need.” —Ronald Savage, founder, www.hiphopmovement.org

Read/learn MORE about the case HERE at EURweb.