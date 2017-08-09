*Usher is reportedly telling his inner circle that he couldn’t have had sex with Quantasia Sharpton, one of several people accusing the singer of giving them herpes, because the woman is not his type.

Sharpton claims Usher picked her out of the audience at a concert, got her number, and went to her hotel room where they had sex. Although she tested negative for the disease, Sharpton is still suing on grounds that he failed to inform her about his alleged STD, causing her emotional harm.

TMZ’s sources say Usher told them he may have pulled her up onstage to dance … he doesn’t remember, but he absolutely didn’t hook up with her.

As for why he may have chosen Sharpton to bring on stage, the sources say Usher “looks to bring a diverse group of people up onstage, not just supermodels.”

One source says he believes it’s “an esteem booster” to choose various people Usher sees in the audience and single them out.

Meanwhile, Sharpton’s lawyer Lisa Bloom says her client’s “I need money” tweet one week before the lawsuit has nothing to do with the litigation, and that she’s just struggling financially like millions of Americans.

Bloom tells TMZ it’s unfair to connect the two things — “It’s not a crime to be poor in America. It’s not a crime to be honest about the fact you need money. Most people need money.”

She adds that Quantasia didn’t put a dollar amount on the lawsuit, and only wants what a jury deems fair.

Regarding her tweet about spending her last hours as “a regular girl” just before going public, Bloom says it’s only natural her client was nervous, but she’s been “so brave to step forward.”