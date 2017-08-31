*OWN has announced the Season 2 midseason return for its drama series “Queen Sugar.”

The second half of the season will launch with a two-night premiere, Tuesday October 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, following a new episode of Tyler Perry’s “If Loving You Is Wrong” at 9 p.m.; and Wednesday, October 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The series will resume its regular 10 p.m. Wednesdays schedule on October 11.

Starring Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe, “Queen Sugar” follows the lives and loves of the Bordelon siblings in Louisiana. The cast also includes Omar J. Dorsey, Dondré T. Whitfield, Timon Kyle Durrett and Ethan Hutchison.

The series’ Season 2 June 20 premiere scored a series high in its key adult and female demos, according to Deadline.