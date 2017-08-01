*R. Kelly has scrapped several dates on his U.S. tour following allegations that he’s holding a number of young women in a sex “cult” (a claim he denies).

Three concerts are confirmed cancellations, and at least one other show is in doubt, according to Billboard.

Ticketmaster’s website reveals the singer’s upcoming After Party tour dates are canceled at UNO Lakefront Arena, New Orleans (Aug. 11), Raising Cane’s River Center Arena, Baton Rouge; and Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas. At time of writing, the remaining seven shows are slated to go ahead as planned.

Kelly last hit the stage at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach on Friday for his first performance since the sex cult scandal surfaced. The venue, according to TMZ, appeared to be at below half-capacity in the hours leading up to the show and the website blames slow ticket sales for the latest cancelations.