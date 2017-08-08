*Actress Raven-Symone got candid about the effect that childhood body-shaming has had on her state of mind.

“I wish I was living now as a younger person,” Raven-Symone told People in an interview published Monday. “I probably wouldn’t have so many mental issues.”

Raven-Symone went on to detail the bashing, recalling, “[They said] I was too big to be doing an hour and a half concert. ‘I don’t know how she can dance being that big.’ And I was like, ‘I still did it!’ I was on tour forever because it’s not about your size, it’s about what you have to say, if you can sing or dance, and performing. It’s not about your size.”

Raven-Symone spoke on this topic while a co-host on “The View,” saying she was told not to eat while portraying Olivia Kendall on “The Cosby Show.”

“It was definitely hard,” she said on the ABC show in 2015. “I remember not being able to have the bagel or anything at — we would call it crafty, where it’s just a table of food, ready for you to eat whatever you want. And I remember people would be like, ‘You can’t eat that. You’re getting fat!’ I’m like, ‘I’m seven! I’m hungry!’”

The “Raven’s Home” star said body acceptance has come a long way since her days as a child actor.

“In this day and age you have all kinds, and it’s funny, it’s serious, it’s every color, it’s every head shape, it’s every hair. And there’s androgyny, and there’s LGBT coming in, and it feels good,” she told People. “We didn’t have it enough last time and I guess that’s what the past is for — to make sure the present is what it needs to be.”