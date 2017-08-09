*Despite the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” storyline surrounding the fertility struggles of Ray J and Princess Love, the couple is reportedly pregnant with their first child.

The Shade Room is quoting a source close to the pair who reportedly confirmed the baby news.

“If you’ve been keeping up with ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood,’ then you’ve seen Ray J talk about his ‘struggle’ with fertility and getting Princess pregnant. The gag is, according to our source, Princess IS pregnant and “has been pregnant for a while,” wrote TSR on Instagram.

The report comes in the wake of VH1 promoting their fertility woes. “Now that they’re married, starting a family is their main focus and you will join them on that journey this season,” the network stated. “Baby Fever is on a temperature of 101.9 and Princess is beyond ready to be a mother.”

New episodes of “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” air Mondays at 8 p.m.

Below, Princess teases her pregnancy in a promo for “L&HHH’s” new season: