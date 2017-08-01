*”The Real,” the Daytime-Emmy nominated talk show hosted by Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley, returns for Season 4 on Monday, September 18 – LIVE!

The show will be giving the fans “a seat at the table,” as all season, they will have the opportunity to interact with the hosts during the show, in real time, via social media.

“Going live is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time,” said Executive Producer Rachel Miskowiec. “Our fans are passionate and outspoken and we’re so excited to give them the opportunity to have a voice at the table. It’s going to get even more real on The Real!”

The Real will begin a digital campaign in August, across social media and their website, counting down to the premiere. The posts will reveal previously unseen clips, outtakes, and photos.

About The Real

Led by bold, diverse and outspoken Emmy® nominated hosts, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley all frankly say what women are actually thinking. THE REAL is a daily, one-hour Emmy and NAACP Image Award nominated talk show on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network BET. The hosts’ unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a new platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, The Real is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and shot in Los Angeles, California.

