*A mom has finally been cast for Amandla Stenberg’s character in the upcoming film “The Hate U Give,” Fox 2000’s adaptation of the Black Lives Matter YA novel of the same name.

Angela Thomas’ debut novel folows a 16-year-old girl named Starr who grew up in a poverty-stricken slum, but now attends a suburban prep school. After she witnesses a police officer shoot her unarmed best friend, she’s torn between her two very different worlds as she tries to speak her truth.

“Girls Trip” star Regina Hall boards the project as Starr’s mom, joining previously-cast Russell Hornsby as her father. Lamar Johnson will portray Seven, Starr’s older brother.

The films rights to “The Hate U Give” were picked up by Fox 2000, Temple Hill and State Street in a 2016 bidding war. Audrey Wells wrote the script adaptation and George Tillman Jr. will direct.

Thomas’ book, bought by HarperCollins imprint Balzer + Bray after 13 publishing houses bid on it at auction, was published Feb. 28. The hit novel has spent 22 weeks on the New York Times young adult best-seller list after debuting at No. 1.