*We have sad news to report about Lt. Gen. Daniel James III. Unfortunately we’ve learned the General James has passed away at age 72.

The official details of the General’s death haven’t been released, but according to COL. Clarence J Romero Jr. (retired), General James, who retired from military life in 2006, had health issues and suffered from prostate cancer for the past several years.

Background

Lt. Gen. Daniel James III was the director of the Air National Guard from 3 June 2002 to 20 May 2006 and is the son of famed General Daniel “Chappie” James, Jr who died in 1978 of a heart attack. (see photo above of father and son).

General James holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology, from the University of Arizona, Tucson, and graduated from the Air Command and Staff College in 1981 and the National Security Management Course in 1992.

He performed 500 combat flying hours in Southeast Asia and earned two Distinguished Flying Crosses. He was the first African-American to become the director of the Air National Guard. General James was an airline pilot for Continental Airlines.

As of this posting there is no news of his survivors or funeral services.

Developing …