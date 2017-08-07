*OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. has renewed its original drama series, “Greenleaf” and has launched a new podcast version of its “SuperSoul Sunday” series.

“Greenleaf,” from Lionsgate and executive producers Winfrey and Clement Virgo will return for a third season, with the promotion of Rick Fox (journalist Darius Nash) to series regular.

The second half of season two will return with a two-night premiere on Tuesday, August 15 and Wednesday, August 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and will regularly air Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Meanwhile, OWN’s “SuperSoul” franchise is expanding to its first-ever podcast, “Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations,” debuting today (Aug 7) on Apple Podcasts, which can be found at ApplePodcasts.com/OprahSuperSoul.

“Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations” is the podcast version of the three-time Emmy Award-winning television series “SuperSoul Sunday,” which delivers insight and inspiration from renowned thought leaders to awaken viewers to their best selves and discover a deeper connection to the world around them. Each week, the show features previously aired mind-nourishing conversations between Oprah and top thinkers, authors and spiritual luminaries.

“As OWN continues to expand distribution in order to reach our audience ‘wherever and whenever,’ this podcast is a natural extension of Oprah’s ‘SuperSoul’ brand, and a great way for viewers to take ‘SuperSoul’ with them wherever they go,” said Erik Logan, President, OWN.

For the week of August 7, “Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations” will roll out with 2 episodes each day on Apple Podcasts; beginning August 14 the podcast will present one episode per week. Following is the schedule of Oprah’s featured guests through mid-September:

Monday, August 7: author Brené Brown; Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg

Tuesday, August 8: author Glennon Doyle; spiritual life coach Iyanla Vanzant

Wednesday, August 9: actor Tracy Morgan; author Arianna Huffington

Thursday, August 10: author Deepak Chopra; author Paulo Coelho

Friday, August 11: Senior Pastor Joel Osteen; life strategist Tony Robbins

Monday, August 14: singer-songwriter India.Arie

Monday, August 21: author Shauna Niequist

Monday, August 28: author Mitch Albom

Monday, September 4: singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette

Monday, September 11: Senior Pastor A.R. Bernard