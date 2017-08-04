*Her time…is now. Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters has been added to the list of honorees at BET’s 2017 Black Girls Rock Awards.

Videos of Waters cutting off evasive Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during a recent congressional hearing with the repeated words “reclaiming my time” has gone viral, sparking countless memes and music mixes that encourage empowerment and fortitude in any trying situation.

The congresswoman from California will earn the social humanitarian award for “being a fearless and outspoken advocate for under-served population,” the network stated.

“Black Girls Rock” will event take place Saturday at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark with host Taraji P. Henson. The event will air Aug. 22 on BET.

Joining Waters as honorees are “Insecure” creator and actress Issa Rae, Grammy-winning singer Roberta Flack, “black-ish” actress Yara Shahidi, financier Suzanne Shank and community organizers Derrica Wilson and Natalie Wilson of the Black & Missing Foundation.