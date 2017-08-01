*TMZ accosted “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Cynthia Bailey and NeNe Leakes at LAX and asked the pair about the recent on-set blowup between Kim Zolciak and Kenya Moore.

As previously reported, Kim went off on Kenya after the former beauty queen allegedly brought up Kim’s injured son during a round of trash talking.

Asked what really went down to set Kim off, NeNe and Cynthia tell TMZ that they never heard Kenya bring up Kim’s son.

Watch below:

TMZ reported details of the alleged on-set fight between Kim and Kenya last week:

Kim made comments about Kenya’s new marriage being fake … and Kenya fired back that Kim had pimped out her daughter to get John Legend tickets. Everyone we spoke to agrees to that much, but here’s where it gets messy.

We’re told Kim thinks Kenya said the Legend tix were for “your injured son.” Others in the house say they never heard Kenya say the son part. Doesn’t matter … Kim was convinced and lost it … rushing at Kenya, knocking over and breaking glasses on the way.

Cast members and production staff grabbed Kim and calmed the situation. We’re told Kim immediately bounced, and is genuinely pissed — not just “for the show” drama … like last season.