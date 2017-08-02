*Looks like Phaedra Parks wasn’t the only “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member with a jailhouse hubby.

Several blogs are claiming that Sheree Whitfield has finally married her long-rumored prison boo Tyrone Gilliams, who was charged by the feds with running a ponzi scheme and sentenced to 10 years in federal prison in 2013. He reportedly swindled $5 million from investors and has been ordered to make restitution to his victims in addition to serving his time.

“RHOA” viewers will recall that Gilliams was at the root of the big “I’m Rich B**ch” blowup between Shereé and NeNe Leakes in Season 4, as the two argued over a business opportunity involving the shady promoter.

MTO posted several photos from what it says is Tyrone and Sheree’s jailhouse “wedding” and state that the two are now ‘husband and “wifey.”

I wouldn’t normally quote MTO on something like this, but I’ve personally heard about Sheree’s jailhouse visits for quite some time now. …She’s been often spotted visiting Gilliams, who was at one point housed in an Atlanta area penitentiary, and the buzz around town last season when Sheree and her ex-husband Bob pretended to reconcile was that Sheree was already in a committed relationship with “some inmate.

Last December, Bravo’s Andy Cohen asked Sheree directly about the engagement rumors when she appeared on “Watch What Happens Live.” Shereé laughed before setting the record straight. “I am not engaged.”

When Andy asked if the two were seeing each other, Shereé said they were just friends. “We’ve been friends for a long time,” she said.

Below, Tyrone at the root of NeNe and Sheree’s Season 4 faceoff. According to ATLIEN of Straight From the A, Tyrone was a baller at the time who funded the building of Chateau Sheree with his ill gotten gains: “As you know, the construction of the home came to a complete halt soon afterwards and while most think it’s because Sheree was fired, there’s further evidence that it was actually due to the fact that her money source (i.e. Tyrone) had gotten locked up.”