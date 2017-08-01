*In her continued effort to further education in the impoverished southeast African country of Malawi, Rihanna is ensuring that young girls can actually get to class safely.

In a new “1 KM Action” partnership announced today (August 1), the singer’s Clara Lionel Foundation will team with bike-share platform ofo to not only fund scholarships for girls in Malawi through the foundation’s Global Scholarship Program, but also donate bikes to those students to relieve transportation challenges in getting to school, reports Billboard.

The first group of ofo bikes have already been put into use in Malawi, kicking off what will become a five-year partnership.

“I’m so happy about the Clara Lionel Foundation’s new partnership with ofo because it will help so many young people around the world receive a quality education, and also help the young girls of Malawi get to school safely, cutting down those very long walks they make to and from school all alone,” Rihanna explains in a press release.

While there are approximately 4.6 million students in primary school in Malawi, only eight percent of students complete secondary school. Girls are disproportionately impacted, and transportation issues are a major contributor to drop-outs. That’s where ofo comes in.

“We are delighted to work with Rihanna and the Clara Lionel Foundation on this innovative initiative as we are keen to help improve education accessibility for students living in poverty,” says ofo founder and CEO Dai Wei in a release. “We believe in unlocking every corner in the world with equal access to education as well as with our bike-sharing scheme.”

Watch the full video of Rihanna’s trip to Malawi below.