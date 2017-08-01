*Rihanna, who currently holds the record for most RIAA-certified digital single units, has just added another certification in the United States.

Her hit “Needed Me,” released March 30 from the album “Anti,” has just crossed the 5x platinum threshold, confirming at least 5 million units sold. (Each unit is equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.)

The award was formally issued on July 21, 2017.

Rihanna has amassed the greatest number of US digital single certifications — and is one of just two artists (the other being Taylor Swift) to hit the 100 million unit mark.

“Needed Me” peaked at number seven on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Rihanna’s 29th top 10 single on the chart, spending sixteen weeks in the top ten and later becoming the singer’s longest-charting hit.

Watch the Harmony Korine-directed video below: