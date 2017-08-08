*Charlamagne tha God threatened to sue Rolling Stone if the publication didn’t apologize for accusing him of making transphobic comments.

You recall Charlamagne had comedian Lil Duval on his show and asked him what he would do if he found out he’d unknowingly slept with a transgender woman. Duval said she would be “dying.”

The ensuing outrage also included commentary from trans activist and author Janet Mock, who noted why such comments are dangerous to LGBT community.

Rollingstone.com published an article on July 31 headlined … “Janet Mock on Charlamagne tha God’s Transphobic Comments,” and The ‘Breakfast Club’ host responded by firing off a legal letter to the magazine calling the article defamatory.

“We don’t condone those [kinds] of hate crimes at all. Not even a little bit,” Charlamange said in a Aug. 3 statement to Paper magazine before mentioning that 15 trans women have been murdered this year and all but two were nonwhite women.

“‘The Breakfast Club’ will continue to do what it always does and that [is to provide] a platform for the voiceless,” his statement concluded.

Rolling Stone has since changed its headline to “Janet Mock Speaks Out Following Charlamagne tha God’s Controversial Morning Show,” and recently issued an apology:

“On July 31, 2017, RollingStone.com published a story titled ‘Janet Mock Speaks Out Following Charlamagne Tha God’s Controversial Morning Show’ after Mock published a first-person piece on Allure.com that denounced remarks made on “The Breakfast Club” radio show by guest comedian Lil Duval about trans women as ‘deplorable rhetoric,’” the Monday, Aug. 7 statement read. “Rolling Stone mischaracterized Charlemagne’s position in its original search headline, conflating comments by Lil Duval, a guest on his show, with his own.

“We sincerely apologize to Charlamagne Tha God for the error. Charlamagne has since clarified that he believes violence against transgender people is wrong and has declared himself an ally of trans people.”

