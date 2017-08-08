*HOUSTON, TX – In only a few months since its spring launch, Rushion McDonald has created an empowering global platform on his weekly radio and streaming talk show “Money Making Conversations.”

The two-time EMMY® winning producer, entertainment and comedy mogul carving a unique path with his hit show – featuring a dynamic mix of inspiring interviews with celebrities, insightful advice from business leaders to entrepreneurs, one-on-one career advice with callers, motivating dialogue on financial success, personal career branding, along with his humor and signature business expertise.

The acclaimed producer, writer, entrepreneur and branding architect whose work has included numerous television, film and entertainment ventures (“The Jamie Foxx Show,” “Sister, Sister,” Steve Harvey’s global media brand, the “Think Like A Man” films) – Rushion McDonald hosts and produces “Money Making Conversations” – continuing to deliver unique content and serve as a hub for valuable advice and special guest lineups.

“Money Making Conversations” has become an impactful destination for celebrities and experts to share powerful tools and guidance for navigating success in today’s ever-changing marketplace, with Rushion McDonald interviewing Patti LaBelle, Cedric The Entertainer, Michelle Williams, Sherri Shepherd, Charlie Wilson, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Kym Whitley, Holly Robinson Peete, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Anthony Hamilton, Johnny Gill, Keith Sweat, Kirk Franklin, Lalah Hathaway, Marvin Sapp, Yolanda Adams, David and Tamela Mann, Erica Campbell, JJ Hairston, Carl Lewis, Attorney Benjamin Crump, Stephen A. Smith, Rickey Smiley, Kevin Frazier, Roland Martin, Ed Gordon, George Wallace, media executive Jeff Clanagan, motivational speaker Eric Thomas, the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Tim Jeffcoat, and more. And now his hit show expands its global reach with the new podcast “Money Making Conversations Hosted by Rushion McDonald,” now available on iHeartRadio under its Business & Finance podcast category or by searching “Money Making Conversations.”

iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia’s digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service with more than a billion downloads and 100 million registered users, is dedicated to providing an all-in-one listening experience that helps users discover new podcasts alongside their favorite live radio stations, personalities and on-demand music. With iHeartRadio, listeners can enjoy their music and podcasts across 90+ device platforms including in-car, in-home, on wearables, across gaming consoles and more – making their favorite audio content available everywhere they are, on the devices they use most. Visit iHeart.com/apps to download iHeartRadio and listen to the “Money Making Conversations Hosted by Rushion McDonald” podcast on your favorite device now.

Julie Talbott, President, Premiere Networks (a subsidiary of iHeartMedia), says: “I’ve known Rushion McDonald for over a decade, and we’ve worked together on many projects. I can honestly say he’s one of the great creative business minds of our time. He has the uncanny ability to understand and solve the marketing needs of clients with innovative solutions involving talent, media and events.”

“I’m excited to share my new ‘Money Making Conversations’ podcast across iHeartRadio’s vast number of device platforms,” says Rushion McDonald. “Being available on iHeartRadio will allow me to help even more people reach their dreams through my meaningful discussions with celebrity friends and small business leaders.”

Owned and produced by Rushion McDonald’s company 3815 Media, Rushion McDonald hosts “Money Making Conversations” out of Houston.

To connect with Rushion McDonald, please visit:

www.RushionMcDonald.com

www.3815media.com

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @RushionMcDonald

