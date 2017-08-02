*Rapper Safaree Samuels has taken to Instagram with a message of gratitude toward his TV boss Mona Scott Young, producer of VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop” franchise.

Mona cast Samuels in “L&HH: Hollywood” last spring, and the rapper says her decision changed his life – both professionally and financially – following his breakup with Nicki Minaj.

“Had to be 1 of the darkest times in my life.. imagine helping build an empire walking away from it with nothing and having everyone shun you just because you’re not the bigger star,” Samuels wrote. “IDGAF what any1 has to say @monascottyoung you are out here saving lives and entertaining millions across the world.. how could you hate on a black woman for doing that!! This is our oprah wether you wanna admit it or not!!!”

Read in full below:

Samuels, 35, joined season three of the “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” as a main cast member looking to wipe his slate clean from all his past connections and ties Minaj, particularly since the messy split included her moving on immediately with rapper Meek Mill.