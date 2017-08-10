*RadarOnline has obtained never-before-seen court documents that show Steve Harvey failed to pay child support after ditching his first wife, Marcia, while she was pregnant.

Even worse, the celebrity news site also reports that the TV Host is tied to two drug smuggling rings through his wife Marjorie.

Radar’s bombshell about Harvey’s shady breakup from his first wife is “The secret Steve hoped the world would never know!” says an insider. “His behavior toward Marcia and his family was worse than despicable!”

Steve and Marcia married in 1981 — and although she did not file for divorce until 1993, the documents show she listed the date of separation as August of 1990. During the time frame, Harvey’s first-born son, Broderick Jr. was born.

A source familiar with the documents told Radar: “From the date Marcia listed, it’s reasonable to surmise Steve walked out on his pregnant wife and a family that also, at that point, included twin daughters Brandi and Karli.”

Marcia also accused Steve of leaving her and their children high and dry once his money started rolling in. After they called it quits, the ex’s would spend the next couple of years battling it out in court over child support.

In April 1994, Steve was ordered to pay Marcia $5,100 a month in support payments, plus her legal fees. But 14 months later she submitted an affidavit claiming he hadn’t paid up one single penny. The following year, Marcia stated in legal docs: “As of this date, I have not received any payment whatsoever from defendant Wonderlove Inc. or from Defendant Steve Harvey.”

Marcia asked the court to find Steve in contempt for failing to pay the support money. It was later ruled that he owed his ex-wife $36,000 in late support payments.

The divorce papers also confirmed Steve’s habit of leaving his wives for his mistresses. His second wife, Mary Shackelford, is mentioned in the divorce papers from Marci. The two started living together before he was divorced from his first wife. This pattern continued for his third wife, Marjorie. After Mary and Steve split, she accused him of bigamy, claiming he was still legally married to her when he wed Marjorie in 2007.

Meanwhile, Radar has also learned that 60-year-old Steve is tied to two drug smuggling rings through his current wife.

Marjorie came under investigation while she was married to drug lord Jim L. Townsend. He was indicted for attempting to buy 40 kilos of cocaine and sentenced to life in prison. He served 26 years and was released in earlier this year after being granted a pardon by then-President Barack Obama.

Marjorie split from Townsend while he was incarcerated and quickly hooked up with another drug dealer, Donnell Woods. He fathered her daughter Lori in 1997, and they married in 2000.

