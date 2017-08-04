*Spike Lee’s series adaptation of his film “She’s Gotta Have It” will debut Thanksgiving day (Nov. 23, 2017) on Netflix, and the streaming service has released several First Look images from the set.

“She’s Gotta Have It” was Lee’s landmark film which he shot in 12 days during the long hot summer of 1986. The film signaled a change of how African Americans are portrayed in movies.

In the Netflix version, breakout actress DeWanda Wise stars as Nola Darling, an uncompromising woman in her late twenties struggling to define herself and divide her time among her friends, her job and her three lovers: The Cultured Model, Greer Childs, The Protective Investment Banker, Jamie Overstreet and Da Original B-Boy Sneakerhead, Mars Blackmon. Nola is not who you want her to be. Nola is now—she is outspoken, complicated, progressive, unapologetic, passionate and sexual.

Lee directs all 10 episodes of the series, which he also created and produced. Tonya Lewis Lee is executive producer.

The pics released Friday (Aug 4) feature DeWanda Wise (Shots Fired) in the central role of Nola Darling. Nola’s friends Clorinda Bradford played by Margot Bingham (Barbershop 3), Shemekka Epps played by Chyna Layne (Precious), and Rachel played by Elise Hudson. The gallery also features First Looks of Nola’s 3 Lovers: Greer Childs played by Cleo Anthony (Divergent), Jamie Overstreet played by Lyriq Bent (The Book of Negroes), and Mars Blackmon played by Hamilton alum Anthony Ramos.

