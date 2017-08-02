*Serena Williams hasn’t let her pregnancy get in the way of a strenuous workout.

The tennis star, currently in her third trimester, is seen in Snapchat footage bouncing a heavy ball and pushing a metal contraption using high knees, a move she titled “The Turtle.”

She’s 35 weeks and counting, y’all.

Watch below:

Williams, who revealed she was 20 weeks pregnant in mid-April, has decided to avoid learning the sex of her child with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

However, the father-to-be told Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday (Aug 1) that his fiancée won the Australian Open while pregnant, which led her to believe they’re having a girl.

“Everything that little baby went through and handled like a champ, only a woman could be strong enough to take on,” he said. “I have to admit, I was very lucky to be raised by a very strong, amazing mother and I mean she’s got a good point.”

Ohanian told Kimmel that watching Williams go through pregnancy has been inspiring.

“It’s really just reinforced how just amazing, and strong, and powerful, and awesome women are,” he said, “And how useless we are! … [I say to her,] ‘I can make you a grilled cheese?’ We’re worthless.”