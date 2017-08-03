*Shemar Moore played Derek Morgan for 11 seasons on “Criminal Minds,” and fans of the character will be happy to learn that we may not have seen the last of him.

Moore, who reprised the role briefly in the Season 12 finale last May, was at the Television Critics Association summer press tour this week promoting his new CBS series “S.W.A.T.,” but said it doesn’t mean that the chapter has closed on “Criminal Minds.”

“Anything’s possible,” he told TV Guide at TCA.

“I told all the fans, I keep telling them those elevators closed and they can always open up again,” Moore says, referring to his final scene.

Moore says he’s grateful for all the roles along his journey that lead to his lead role as Hondo in “S.W.A.T.,” including his 400-plus episodes of “The Young and the Restless” as Malcolm Winters.

“Right now, my focus is Hondo, but if Malcolm needed to come back and flirt with his baby girl and take care of business, it could happen,” Moore teased.

S.W.A.T. premieres Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10/9c on CBS.