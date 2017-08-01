*From the first note to the last, you’ll mess around and find yourself having church all up in the Pasadena Playhouse during the four week run of Shout Sister Shout!

It is the story of gospel, blues and rock legend Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Tracy Nicole Chapman stars as Rosetta, and the show opens as she glistens with guitar in hand while rousing the crowd in the fashion of the late legend herself.

Flanked by soulful singers who round out the many characters in Rosetta’s life from a country girl in Cotton Plant, Arkansas to the grand stages of the Cotton Club, Carnegie Hall and beyond.

The late Sister Rosettta Tharpe was a trailblazing entertainer who stirred up the traditions of gospel, broke barriers in blues halls as a female guitarist and she even inspired country and rock artists such as Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, Little Richard and Johnny Cash.

The stage presentation of Shout Sister Shout is by Randy Johnson and Cheryl L. West. It is based on the book by Gayle Wald, and filled with Sharpe’s original showstoppers such as This Train, Up Above My Head, You Gotta Move and That’s All.

The crowd is in store for outstanding performances by all who attend. Sister Rosetta Tharpe lived from March 20, 1915- October 9, 1973.

SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! concludes Pasadena Playhouse’s 2016/2017 Season and the final production selected by Sheldon Epps as Artistic Director.

“This production is especially meaningful to me as it is the final project that I nurtured towards main stage production as Artistic Director. That is deeply fitting, as this project encompasses many of the things that I tried to accomplish over the years with our work on the stage – the thrill and excitement of producing new plays and musicals, uncovering the unsung heroes of our history. Perhaps most important, this show celebrates the richness and joy that can come from collaboration and unity across our sometimes seemingly divided but stronger-in-unity cultures. All of these aspects give us reason to celebrate this premiere production of this vibrant new musical,” said Sheldon Epps, Artistic Director Emeritus, Pasadena Playhouse. Epps served as Artistic Director since 1997.