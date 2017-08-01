*Solange will head to Brooklyn later this month as the newest performer added to Brooklyn’s Afropunk Festival, to be held on August 26 and 27 at Commodore Barry Park.

On Tuesday (Aug. 1), organizers announced that the “Cranes in the Sky” singer will headline night one on Aug. 26.

The two-day-long festival also announced the addition of British singer Jorja Smith to the mammoth lineup, which features sets from major names in R&B, EDM and hip-hop including SZA, Anderson .Paak, Thundercat, Sampha, Kaytranada and more.

Afropunk also announced its After Dark events following the festival, which include the annual Fancy Dress Ball at the Schimanski night club with special guest DJs still to be announced, the film festival Far Out Black, An Evening of Afro-Futurist Short Films at Trilok Fusion, and the comedy event Afro Comedy at Bedford Hall.

See the full lineup below:

Solange

Raphael Saadiq

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Soul II Soul

Gary Clark Jr.

Michael Kiwanuka

Kaytranada

Sampha

SZA

Dizzee Rascal

Thundercat

Macy Gray

Nao

Willow Smith

JoJo Abot

Princess Nokia

Protoje

Sango

Kevin Abstract

Little Simz

Jorja Smith

The Cool Kids

Son Little

Serpentwithfeet

Blitz the Ambassador

Sam Dew

Shabaka and the Ancestors

J Rocc & Karriem Riggins

Sinkane

King

Leikeli47

Quin

Junior Astronomers

Arrow Benjamin

The Skins

B L A C K I E

The Txlips

Pay to Cum

Unlocking the Truth

Bloodplums

Rebel Matic

Pure Disgust

Louder Than Quiet

DJ Lineup

Shelter DJs:

Timmy Regisford

Mark Francis

Peto Sol

DJ Lindsey

Black Motion

Twilite Tone

Jasmine Solano

Anais B

Martina Mcflyy

Kitty Cash

Lou Phelps

MikeQ

LSDXOXO

Nadus

Juliana Huxtable

Dj Maphorisa

Tygapaw

Smiles

Bambii

Gary the Tall

Powers Pleasant