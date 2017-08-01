*Solange will head to Brooklyn later this month as the newest performer added to Brooklyn’s Afropunk Festival, to be held on August 26 and 27 at Commodore Barry Park.
On Tuesday (Aug. 1), organizers announced that the “Cranes in the Sky” singer will headline night one on Aug. 26.
The two-day-long festival also announced the addition of British singer Jorja Smith to the mammoth lineup, which features sets from major names in R&B, EDM and hip-hop including SZA, Anderson .Paak, Thundercat, Sampha, Kaytranada and more.
Afropunk also announced its After Dark events following the festival, which include the annual Fancy Dress Ball at the Schimanski night club with special guest DJs still to be announced, the film festival Far Out Black, An Evening of Afro-Futurist Short Films at Trilok Fusion, and the comedy event Afro Comedy at Bedford Hall.
See the full lineup below:
Solange
Raphael Saadiq
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Soul II Soul
Gary Clark Jr.
Michael Kiwanuka
Kaytranada
Sampha
SZA
Dizzee Rascal
Thundercat
Macy Gray
Nao
Willow Smith
JoJo Abot
Princess Nokia
Protoje
Sango
Kevin Abstract
Little Simz
Jorja Smith
The Cool Kids
Son Little
Serpentwithfeet
Blitz the Ambassador
Sam Dew
Shabaka and the Ancestors
J Rocc & Karriem Riggins
Sinkane
King
Leikeli47
Quin
Junior Astronomers
Arrow Benjamin
The Skins
B L A C K I E
The Txlips
Pay to Cum
Unlocking the Truth
Bloodplums
Rebel Matic
Pure Disgust
Louder Than Quiet
DJ Lineup
Shelter DJs:
Timmy Regisford
Mark Francis
Peto Sol
DJ Lindsey
Black Motion
Twilite Tone
Jasmine Solano
Anais B
Martina Mcflyy
Kitty Cash
Lou Phelps
MikeQ
LSDXOXO
Nadus
Juliana Huxtable
Dj Maphorisa
Tygapaw
Smiles
Bambii
Gary the Tall
Powers Pleasant