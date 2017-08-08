*Like a growing number of people, Spike Lee is not liking the idea that Colin Kaepernick is still unemployed by the NFL and he’s willing to do something about it.

The man behind movies like “Do the Right Thing,” “Jungle Fever” and “Malcolm X” is not standing on the sidelines anymore. He’s taking part in an event called, “United We Stand. Rally for Colin Kaepernick.”

It’s scheduled to happen on Wednesday, August 23 in front of NFL Headquarters in NY. TMZ reports that multiple organizations are on board — including the Justice League NYC and the Empowerment Movement.

And yes, in case you’re wondering, the Justice League is the same organization that made the “I Can’t Breathe” shirts that several athletes wore after the Eric Garner killing.