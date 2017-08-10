*After upcoming episodes of “Power’s” current season were leaked online this week, Starz says it’s planning to take legal action against the party responsible.

“The final three episodes of “Power’s” fourth season were leaked online due to a breach of the press screening room,” said Starz in a statement Wednesday. “This seems to be a case of password sharing that resulted in homemade videos of the episodes which were taped off a TV screen and posted online.

“Starz has begun forensic investigations and will take legal action against the responsible parties.”

The leaker filmed the episodes off a phone and posted them on his personal social media with commentary.

Already renewed for a Season 5 when it got the Season 4 pick-up in July 2016, the show’s fourth season wraps up on September 3.