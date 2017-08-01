*Check out a first look trailer for “MARLON,” NBC’s upcoming new comedy starring Marlon Wayans, Essence Atkins, Bresha Webb and Diallo Riddle.

The trailer is interlaced with clips from the show as the cast discusses their characters and the roles they play in the series.

‘MARLON,’ premieres at 9pm ET/PT with two back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, August 16th.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Loosely inspired by the real life of star Marlon Wayans (“In Living Color,” “Scary Movie”), this update to the classic family comedy centers on a loving (but immature) father committed to co-parenting his two kids with his very-together ex-wife.

While his misguided fatherly advice, unstoppable larger-than-life personality and unpredictable Internet super stardom might get in the way sometimes, for Marlon, family really always does come first – even if he’s the biggest kid of all.

