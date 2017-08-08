*When you’re the daughter of a former president, an everyday thing like losing your cell phone can become national news.

Malia Obama’s iPhone went missing at Lollapalooza in Chicago over the weekend, perhaps flung from her person while dancing, jumping and rolling around in the grass, per video that has gone viral.

According to Page Six, Malia was spotted at a Chicago Apple Store with Secret Service agents in tow.

A witness said, “Malia came into the Apple Store to get her iPhone replaced, but things didn’t go exactly [as planned]. The Apple Store couldn’t immediately help her because she didn’t have the Apple ID or the password for the missing phone, since the White House set it up.”

So…whoever has the phone is SOL if they think they can crack the code.