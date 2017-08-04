*Studio 8 has just optioned for the big screen “Black,” a comic series from Black Mask Studios about a nation where only African Americans possess superpowers.

Via Deadline:

Having just wrapped its initial six-issue run, the series created by Kwanza Osajyefo and Tim Smith 3 starts with a police shooting in Brooklyn that sees teen Kareem Jenkins survive a hail of bullets and discover that he is a lot more powerful than he ever knew. As Jenkins connects with others who share similar powers, a widespread oppressive global conspiracy to keep the knowledge of such superpowers from the world — and especially the black community — themselves is unveiled to all.

“The day I got shot changed my life,” Jenkins says in the latest issue with its references to the Black Lives Matter movement, the “unjustly incarcerated” and explosive racial tensions. “Not because I got up, but because of all the people who can’t,” the character adds in the Jamal Igle illustrated comic with cover art by Khary Randolph. Starting off that idea that black superpowers have been hidden from the world, Black itself came to life early last year from a quickly funded Kickstarter campaign

Ex-Marvel and DC digital editor Osajyefo and Smith are attached as co-producers to the Black pic, with Black Mask Studios’ Matteo Pizzolo producing.