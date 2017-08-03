The ice-breaker is always conversation about what Detroit high school we attended, and a stroll down memory lane of Michigan stories

*Talk about summer fun! The 40th annual Detroit/Michiganders Family Reunion Picnic was held recently at Cheviot Hills Rancho Park in Los Angeles.

The crowd came out to share in all things metro Detroit – food, music (by Kevin Williams), dance, horse shoes, bid whist, dominoes, memorabilia, sing-along of Motor City songs and more.

Early attendees received a free bag of Better Made Potato Chips, while every attendee received a commemorative blue and gold 40th annual keychain.

The ice-breaker is always conversation about what Detroit high school we attended, and a stroll down memory lane of Michigan stories.

Above, actress and native Detroiter Ella Joyce (of “Roc” fame) leads the pack in a spirited Funkacize (www.FUNKACIZE.com) line dance routine.

That’s Gloria Taylor up front with her on the right. The event was organized by Gloria Taylor, Rita Versey, Zelda Davis, Sharon Cooper and Marilyn Coleman. It was great summer fun! (Photos courtesy Larry Buford)